Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Pre-orders in the US Due to Trump Tariffs, Still Launches June 5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 897 Views
Nintendo in a statement has delayed the pre-order start date for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US due to potential impact of the Trump tariffs.
The launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2 remains unchanged in the US and will still release on June 5.
"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," reads the statement from Nintendo (via Polygon).
"Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."
Nintendo on Wednesday announced the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD. Later the same day Trump announced tariffs for the majority of countries. This includes tariffs on countries in which the Nintendo Switch 2 is produced.
A report from Financial Times last month suggested Nintendo has shifted production away from China and that over half of the hardware imported into the US from Nintendo comes from Vietnam and Cambodia, which will see a 46 percent and 49 percent tariff, respectively.
It is possible due to the tariffs Nintendo could increase the price of Switch 2 in the US.
Trump's last clusterfuck (his eye-poppingly horrible mismanagement of COVID) actually boosted Nintendo. His current (and completely unforced) clusterfuck is going to damage the industry.
Well, I guess the Switch 2 is in trouble now.
the whole industry is
Unfortunately, that's true. Hopefully, this crap will end quickly, but I'm not sure.
I give it max 6 months..... Trump will walk back his Tarrifs, too many people will be angry and his popularity in polls will drop, and eventually he will back off.
Well, maybe it'll be done sooner. Apparently Trump and Vietnam are already in talks to negotiate. https://www.forexlive.com/news/trump-indicates-he-is-in-deal-mode-after-call-with-vietnam-20250404/
Price increase incoming already or they want to make sure a majority of preorders go to countries other than the US.
Rumors were they had plenty of US units stockpiled for that exact scenario, but something is clearly making them review their plans.
To be fair, Nintendo probably didn't count on the U.S. government being taken over by a complete dipshit AGAIN, and this time with no guardrails.
Yeah it seems people hoped the deranged one was just bluffing on literally everything he wanted to do, despite all the warnings plsu his clusterf**k first term. Now we're all paying the price (literally) for the US's descent into lunacy.
I think people also had faith in Congress and the Supreme Court to rein him in, in accordance with the checks and balances that are supposedly part of in the U.S. Constitution. That faith was badly misplaced. The first clue should have been when the Supreme Court basically said Trump could do whatever he wanted to do as President - even when he wasn't actually President.
Yes, it has nothing to do with anything else, it is always nintendo being greedy. The US slapping everyone with tariffs on the same day as the Switch 2 reveal has absolutely nothing to do with it.
Be real, they were greedy with the game prices. This isn't that
If your a Console manufacture, how do you even prepare for something like that? You can't just expect one day, some power trip, causes tariffs in the 40%+ to be placed on you. I bet Nintendo feel screwed over by Trump.
I feel like I was quite clearly being sarcastic. That's why I stated 'be real, they were greey wit hthe game prices. This isn't that'
When I pointed out that Trump had a grudge against Japan in another article, people downvoted it to hell and back.
They were using Vietnam to manufacture as no one thought they would get tariffs...
But they were also hit lol
Perhaps it will go up in price by $50.
Could easily be 100$, if they planned for like a 20% tariff but Trump went to like 40%+.
Instead of increasing prices 10-20% across the board, Nintendo could have just dumped the 50% burden on the US and let the rest of us have a cheap system :)
The U.S. is Nintendo's largest market, by far.
It doesn't have to be. Give Europe a cheap Switch 2, and maybe we start buying them in droves instead.
I hope this is the move. Let America experience the consequences of their own actions. If they want 50% tariffs let them keep it, and pay for it themselves. Let rest of the world, have it priced normally. Don't try to off set the costs to other parts of the world, to pay for the US consumers prices.
"drop the price" (50$ on the console, and 10$ on the games). Then Reality sets in... and its actually going to go up.
This is going to REALLY hurt Nintendo. People were already screaming about the prices, and now the prices are gonna go up even more. Switch 2 will probably be $500 now in the US, and who knows maybe physical games will be $80(DK)-$90(MK) now instead of $70(DK)-$80(MK).
You know at Nintendo HQs they are seriously discussing right now how badly jacking up the prices even more is gonna hurt their business in the US since they already just announced (or rather didn't announce and let people find it online lol) two days ago that they are pushing prices to the extreme which had already lit their fans and the internet on fire with anger and disbelief.
I did mention that a price increase could occur on restocks down the line, it looks like Nintendo will not have to wait that long to adjust pricing.
If these price increases are going through, then the Switch 2 could cost $500 - $550. The PS5 and Xbox Series will also see a $100 - $150 increase.
I think this whole situation will get progressively worse until they realise they can't launch it June 5
Maybe not. Seems Trump is already in talks with Vietnam right now. https://www.forexlive.com/news/trump-indicates-he-is-in-deal-mode-after-call-with-vietnam-20250404/
All because American voters are mostly complete idiots. -_-