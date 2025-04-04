Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Pre-orders in the US Due to Trump Tariffs, Still Launches June 5 - News

Nintendo in a statement has delayed the pre-order start date for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US due to potential impact of the Trump tariffs.

The launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2 remains unchanged in the US and will still release on June 5.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," reads the statement from Nintendo (via Polygon).

"Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."

Nintendo on Wednesday announced the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD. Later the same day Trump announced tariffs for the majority of countries. This includes tariffs on countries in which the Nintendo Switch 2 is produced.

A report from Financial Times last month suggested Nintendo has shifted production away from China and that over half of the hardware imported into the US from Nintendo comes from Vietnam and Cambodia, which will see a 46 percent and 49 percent tariff, respectively.

It is possible due to the tariffs Nintendo could increase the price of Switch 2 in the US.

