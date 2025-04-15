Palia Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 13 - News

Developer Singularity 6 announced the free-to-play multiplayer life sim adventure game, Palia, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 13 alongside the Elderwood expansion.

The game will support cross-play with all versions - PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

"Coming to more consoles is a huge milestone for us, because we are finally able to put Palia into the hands of players everywhere, no matter where they are,” said Singularity 6 co-founder and CEO Anthony Leung.

"When we set out to create Palia, we designed it as a love letter to life sim fans with a fantasy adventure twist, and we’re incredibly grateful to our community of players who have helped us realize this vision, forever inspiring us through the ways that they play, interact and create in Palia. We look forward to continuing to evolve the game’s ever-growing world through new avenues for adventure and creativity for many years to come."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions below:

Released in open beta on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023, Palia has steadily become the free-to-play, multiplayer, life sim adventure game of choice for gamers around the world looking to craft, explore, and make memories together in the home of their dreams. With nearly endless ways to make Palia their home, players can find relaxation and joy in every corner of this vibrant, heartwarming world. Since its initial release, Palia has released more than 24 content updates to date. Palia‘s monthly update cadence has launched more than 800 housing decor items, seasonal events and minigames, trading and building mechanics, tons of style options, and immersive storylines set to a relaxing soundtrack.

With Palia‘s arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players will be introduced to the Elderwood, a dense and magical forested Adventure Zone filled with surprises around every corner. Elderwood offers players fresh ways to explore and gather with friends, bringing in familiar characters like Nai’o and Subira to guide players on their new quests. In Elderwood, players will search for new themed collectibles, hostile huntable creatures, such as the Ogapuu, and elusive ones, such as the Shmole. Additionally, players can look forward to unearthing Artifacts hidden deep in the Elderwood. Artifacts unlock a brand new equipment type called Relics, which will unlock your true potential by providing you and your party with unique buffs. Elderwood also introduces new artifacts, fish, insects, plushes, and decor to transform players’ homes in Palia.

Palia players looking to jump back in with their friends on May 13 can look forward to the return of Palia‘s “Refer a Friend” program. By inviting their friends to Palia, Palians can earn the “Elderwood Fun Guy” Plush in five different sizes. And players that missed out on the original Refer A Friend rewards will have another opportunity to earn those goodies for a limited time.

