Deck of Haunts Launches May 7 for PC, Later in 2025 for Consoles

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Mantis Games announced the deckbuilding roguelike game, Deck of Haunts, will launch for PC via Steam on May 7 for $19.99, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch later in 2025.

Deck of Haunts is a sinister new deckbuilding roguelike where players take on the role of a malevolent haunted house. In this eerie title, players will build their mansion, lure unsuspecting humans into it, and terrify them into madness, or kill them, using a variety of haunting cards.

Set in America in the 1970s, players embody a forsaken 1920s art deco mansion, once grand but now steeped in bitterness and malice after decades of abandonment. Over time, the house’s simmering hatred for humanity has manifested as a living, pulsating stone heart at its core. Fueled by this dark power, the house now lures unsuspecting humans into its twisted halls, feeding on their fear—and their very bodies—to satiate its hunger and grow ever more powerful.

In Deck of Haunts, players strategically construct their haunted house by day, setting deadly traps to protect their Heart room, the core of their supernatural power. By night, they must use a deck of terrifying cards to unleash spirits and horrors that gradually drive unassuming explorers insane, or kill them. Players can unleash ruthless card combos and take advantage of special rooms with unique traits to create cunning, fear-driven strategies. The goal is to harvest the essence of these doomed souls, allowing players to grow their mansion and attract even greater explorers—while preparing for their worst threat: the arrival of the Stone Masons.

Deck of Haunts invites you to step into the eerie role of a malevolent Haunted House, where the walls whisper secrets and terror lurks around every corner. As the master of this cursed domain, your goal is to ensnare daring humans, play on their fears, and drain their very essence to expand your dark influence.

By day, meticulously design the labyrinthine layout of your mansion, transforming it into a death trap that no human can escape. As night falls, lure unwitting explorers into your home, where you’ll use a deck of terrifying cards to summon spirits, shift hallways, and unleash spine-chilling horrors. Build tension and drive your guests toward madness, all while protecting your Heart room—the core of your malevolent power.

Once humans’ sanity crumbles, harvest their essence to strengthen your mansion, increasing your infamy and attracting even more daring foes, from law enforcement to priests. But beware, the Stone Masons are coming, ready to challenge your reign of terror…

Craft Your Deck of Haunts

Unlock and collect new cards as you progress. Expand your deck to include tools of terror like bone-chilling screams, phantoms, creaking floors, and shifting walls. Use your cards to scare—or kill—your victims, then extract their essence.

Build Your Mansion

Strategically design your haunted house by placing rooms that serve to protect your Heart room, where your power is concentrated. Construct a maze filled with traps, scares, and unique twists, all tailored to frighten and confuse your visitors. Utilize special rooms with unique powers to aid in your hauntings.

Sow Tension and Fear

As humans navigate your mansion, increase the tension by playing haunt cards directly on them and within different rooms. Slowly drive them to insanity. Once their fear reaches critical levels, use the right haunts to push them to the brink of madness. Will you let them escape?

Harvest Essence

Once you’ve driven the explorers mad with fear, extract their essence to grow your mansion. Use it to unlock new rooms, expand your haunting powers, and attract more dangerous—and rewarding—targets. Grow your haunted domain into a nightmare that consumes all who enter.

