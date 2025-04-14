Bendy and the Ink Machine Launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in Late Q2 2025 - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Silver Lining Interactive and developer Joey Drew Studios have announced Bendy and the Ink Machine will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in late Q2 2025.

The game first released for PC via Steam in February 2017, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in November 2018, and for iOS and Android in December 2018.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome back to the workshop.

Once the lead animator during Joey Drew Studios’ golden age, Henry thought his days drawing cartoons were long behind him. But decades later, a cryptic invitation pulls him back to the dilapidated studio… and into a twisted world of living ink, broken memories, and something that should’ve stayed forgotten.

Step into Henry’s shoes as he explores the ruined halls of a once-beloved animation empire now overrun with nightmares. Every corner hides a secret. Every hallway echoes with something unnatural. And Bendy… well, Bendy’s waiting.

A Haunted Cartoon Hellscape

Ink drips from the ceilings. Walls groan with memories. This isn’t the studio you remember. Discover a richly drawn world oozing with dread and discover the disturbing secrets behind its smiling mascot.

Puzzle, Action… Terror

Balance exploration, clever puzzle-solving, and terrifying chase sequences in a game that constantly shifts under your feet. You’ll need your wits and your courage to survive.

A Soundtrack from the Shadows

This physical release includes a code to download the game’s chilling score, composed to echo through your nightmares long after the game ends.

You’re Never Alone

Friends? Enemies? In this place, they often wear the same face. Watch your back, and the walls!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles