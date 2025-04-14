Bungie Says Marathon is a Premium Title, But Will Not be Full-Priced - News

Bungie over the weekend showcased the first gameplay footage of the science-fiction player-versus-player extraction shooter, Marathon, and announced the game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 23.

The developer did not state how much the game would cost during its presentation, however, in a response on Twitter did say the game will not be free-to-play. Though, the game will not a be full-priced title.

"Marathon will be a premium title," said Bungie. "Marathon will not be a 'full-priced' title. We’ll announce details this Summer."

Bungie is likely referring to $70 as a full-price as the majority of AAA games on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S cost that much at launch. This suggests the game could retail at $40 or $50.

