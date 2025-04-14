By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Bungie Says Marathon is a Premium Title, But Will Not be Full-Priced

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 606 Views

Bungie over the weekend showcased the first gameplay footage of the science-fiction player-versus-player extraction shooterMarathon, and announced the game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 23.

The developer did not state how much the game would cost during its presentation, however, in a response on Twitter did say the game will not be free-to-play. Though, the game will not a be full-priced title.

"Marathon will be a premium title," said Bungie. "Marathon will not be a 'full-priced' title. We’ll announce details this Summer."

Bungie is likely referring to $70 as a full-price as the majority of AAA games on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S cost that much at launch. This suggests the game could retail at $40 or $50.

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
G2ThaUNiT (3 hours ago)

Not surprising. Theres really not many free to play extraction shooters. At least not that I’m aware of.

  • 0
The Fury G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

Tarkov sells a 250 euro edition. Comes with (not all) future DLC. They had issue last year i think when they changed what "all future DLC" meant. I could see 2K doing something like this with GTA6 just you get a whole let less.

  • 0
method114 G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

Yea I don't know of any honestly. Tarkov and Hunt are the only ones I can think of though.

  • 0