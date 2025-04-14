King Arthur: Legion IX Launches May 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer NeocoreGames announced the turn-based, character-centric tactical RPG, King Arthur: Legion IX, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 6.

King Arthur: Legion IX is a standalone expansion to King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, which first released for PC via Steam in May 2024.

The console version of the game will have the following features:

Quality Mode – Higher resolution (4K / 3840×2160) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X Performance Mode – Lower resolution (quad high-definition, 1440p / 2560×1440) and higher frame rate on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S – Lower resolution (quad high-definition / 2560×1440

DualSense Haptic feedback support on PlayStation 5

Supported languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hungarian

Read details on the game below:

King Arthur: Legion IX is a turn-based, character-centric tactical RPG in the King Arthur: Knight’s Tale universe—a dark fantasy version of the Arthurian myth. King Arthur: Legion IX welcomes new players to the mythical land of Avalon with an all-new story and heroes, also offering tough challenges to returning veterans.

Play through a Roman-themed campaign as Gaius Julius Mento, a tribune of the undead Ninth Legion, as he discovers Avalon. Battle the monsters of nightmares, challenge the Pict tribes, the monstrous Fomorians and the cunning Sídhe. Experience the might of the Old Faith and Christianity and face the knights of Sir Mordred’s Round Table through 15 handcrafted missions.

Find, rebuild and protect the remains of the only Roman colony in Avalon and choose your path to victory. By the end of the campaign, you’ll have to choose: do you want to become a powerful demon, or will you reject the might of Emperor Sulla and restore your humanity?

A Role-Playing Tactical Adventure

Experience a unique hybrid between turn-based tactical games and traditional, character-centric RPGs. Manage and control a party of five-to-six heroes to explore and conquer the land of Avalon. Engage in deep tactical combat, tough moral choices, hero management, and the rebuilding of Nova Roma.

Prove Your Worth as a Tactician

Every little move and every decision matters. Use covers, traps, flanking and an in-depth overwatch and opportunity system and turn the entire battlefield to your advantage like a master tactician. Sometimes meticulous planning, sometimes charging simply to combat will be the key to victory. The only difference between a successful or a failed quest may depend on the composition of your party only!

Heroes Straight from the Abyss

King Arthur: Legion IX introduces six unique heroes who have risen from the Abyss to conquer the mythical land of Avalon. Level up, gain skill points and unlock unique skill trees. Loot, equip and craft hundreds of artefacts and create the deadliest fighting force that has ever set foot on Avalon.

Wide Variety of Abilities

Use unique skills, Ultimate Skills and World Abilities to overcome the toughest challenges during your quests in Avalon. Take risks and explore various tactical options as heroes don’t face permanent death at the end of the missions. Test your skills in different difficulty modes, from laid-back storytelling to brutal, unforgiving battles.

Not Built in a Day

Build up and expand the city of Nova Roma. Make sure that your stronghold has the right facilities for your heroes that prepare them for different quests. But beware! Resources are scarce and you have to manage Nova Roma thoughtfully to keep it afloat.

Regain Your Humanity

Your decisions have far-reaching consequences, influencing both gameplay and narrative. Through your actions, Gaius will either restore his humanity, or forever be transformed into a demon.

