Marathon Launches September 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Bungie has announced the science-fiction player-versus-player extraction shooter, Marathon, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 23. A closed alpha test will start on April 23.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

View the gameplay overview trailer below:

A massive ghost ship hangs in low orbit over a lost colony on Tau Ceti IV. The 30,000 souls who call this place home have disappeared without a trace. Strange signals hint at mysterious artifacts, long-dormant AI, and troves of untold riches.

Become a Runner in Bungie’s upcoming science-fiction player-versus-player extraction shooter, Marathon. You are a cybernetic mercenary venturing into the unknown in a fight for survival and fortune where any run can lead to greatness.

