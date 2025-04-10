Bloodborne Producer Establishes Sirius Studio - News

Sirius Studio is a new studio co-founded Bloodborne producer Teruyuki Toriyama that will be a subsidiary of Gz Group. It will be working on larger games for console and PC.

The studio is also founded by president Tomohiro Suzuki and executive vice president / executive producer Hideki Irie.

"We were part of a team that produced high-end games at the Japan studio of a company called Thirdverse," said Irie speaking with Famitsu (via VideoGamesChronicle). "However, Thirdverse decided to shift its business to the production of casual games. Since we were a team that came together to produce high-end games, we wanted to make high-end games in the future, so we consulted directly with the chairman of Thirdverse and decided to make an amicable transfer."

The team at Sirius Studio will "create games that make users’ hearts shine" and focus on "planning, development and sales of digital games for consoles and PCs."

The plan is to turn the developer into a "world class development studio" and will start by developing high-end or mid-sized games for console and VR, according to Irie.

