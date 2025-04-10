The Last of Us Complete Out Today for PS5, Physical Collector's Edition Launches July 10 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 717 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog have announced and released The Last of Us Complete for the PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store for $99.99.
The collection includes The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II Remastered in one package.
The physical Collector's Edition will launch on July 10 for $109.99 and is now available for pre-order at direct.playstation.com. It includes the following:
- Steelbook Case with physical discs of The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Left Behind prequel chapter
- The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics #1-#4 with new cover art
- Set of four lithographic prints
- Thank you letter from Neil Druckmann
It is indeed sounding like the series is done for, and if they ever come back to it that would be far into the future.
Complete? Does that mean they cancelled plans for the 3rd part? I seem to recall Druckmann saying he had plans for a part 3 about 2 years ago, and then later said there would probably be at least a 10 year gap between parts 2 and 3 (so 2030 at the earliest).
Edit: Seems last month Druckmann released a statement saying not to bet on part 3 releasing, and that the show might be the final piece of the franchise.
I don't like that this implies that there really won't be any more in the series. :*(
And to think... there is already a PS6 remake planned then the entire series gets a PS7 reboot. Maybe by the PS8 they will have a proper part 3.
Given the trajectory it was going, I am glad it seems like there is no third part that will tarnish that one really good first part.