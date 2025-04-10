The Last of Us Complete Out Today for PS5, Physical Collector's Edition Launches July 10 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog have announced and released The Last of Us Complete for the PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store for $99.99.

The collection includes The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II Remastered in one package.

The physical Collector's Edition will launch on July 10 for $109.99 and is now available for pre-order at direct.playstation.com. It includes the following:

Steelbook Case with physical discs of The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Left Behind prequel chapter

The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics #1-#4 with new cover art

Set of four lithographic prints

Thank you letter from Neil Druckmann

View the launch trailer below:

