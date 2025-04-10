SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Fair Play Labs have announced SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will first launch for PC in 2025, and for consoles in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The ultimate competitive platformer is back! Outrun, outjump, and outsmart your rivals in cutthroat online / local races, now up to eight players. Master the movement, learn meticulously designed maps, use powerful pick-ups, swing around with a grappling hook, and don’t get knocked off-screen!

The Next Generation of SpeedRunners

The original multiplayer gameplay formula of SpeedRunners is timeless, unofficially dubbed as the “Mario Kart of 2D platformers.” With the sequel, our goal is to carefully bring this unique “SpeedRunners feel” into the new era without compromising on the depth and fluidity of the movement system while still keeping it easy to grasp. On top of that, King of Speed introduces vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode.

Gotta Go Fast

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed is a fast-paced competitive platformer and a sequel to one of the most beloved indie games of the 2010s. Pick a character of your choice from a vibrant cast of eccentric superheroes, both returning and new, and face off against your rivals in frenetic running races for up to eight players per lobby, locally or online.

Be the Last One Running

Your goal is to get ahead by any means necessary and cling to the first place as your opponents get consumed, one by one, by an ever-shrinking ring of fire. Prepare to run like your life depends on it, across multiple beautiful tracks set in a retrofuturistic world inspired by the superhero utopia of the 1960s.

Fast and Furious

Knock rivals off-screen and eliminate the competition by using powerful pick-ups like missiles, traps, freezing rays, or a golden grappling hook that allows you to pull runners in front of you. Ruin friendships, break controllers, and make split-second decisions on your way to becoming the true King of Speed!

Master Competitive Platforming

Learn the layout of expertly crafted maps and master the intuitive yet deep movement mechanics. Memorize the locations of booster pads, pick-ups, wall jumping sections, obstacles, blue ceilings that you can grapple to, and levers to open or close pathways. Run, jump, slide, and swing to victory!

Run As You Are

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed is a competitive game that can be enjoyed casually but has a high skill ceiling, allowing you to hone your speedrunning prowess for hundreds of hours. Join a dedicated community to participate in tournaments, create custom challenges, and climb the leaderboards, or host a private lobby with your buddies for some laid-back player-versus-player fun.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles