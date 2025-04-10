Roguelite FPS VOID/BREAKER Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Stubby Games have announced roguelite first-person shooter, VOID/BREAKER, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will first launch in Early Access for PC in 2025, followed by the full release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

An adrenaline-fueled roguelite first-person shooter. Fight relentless machines driven by a hostile AI. Escape an endless cycle. Craft infinite weapon variants with deep gun modding. Forge deadly synergies. Carve your way out through enviro destruction /BREAK THE SYSTEM /BREAK THE SEQUENCE /BREAK FREE.

You are trapped in an endless sequence by the all-seeing, hostile AI. You are its prisoner—forced to fight, die, and repeat.

The machines think you’ll never escape. The system is designed to keep you here.

BUT ESCAPE IS POSSIBLE.

Lightning-Fast Gunplay and Flawless Movement

This isn’t just shooting—it’s pure velocity.

Run through relentless gunfights with fluid movement designed for high-paced action.

action. Outmaneuver your enemies and dominate every firefight with agility and speed.

Infinite Weapons. Infinite Possibilities

Discover limitless weapon combinations using the ultimate gun-modding system.

Strategically combine mods to create devastating loadouts.

Unlock wild synergies that turn you into an unstoppable force.

Destruction is Your Advantage

Why just shoot your enemies when you can tear down the world around them?

Environmental destruction isn’t just for show—it’s a core gameplay mechanic.

Blast through walls, collapse structures, and stagger enemies to survive.

New Run. New Choices. New Paths

Every run presents decisions. Which fights do you take?

Which paths push your limits?

Do you take the dangerous route for bigger rewards or play it safe?

The choice is yours

A Passion Project by a Solo Developer

VOID/BREAKER is a solo project from developer Daniel Stubbington, known as Stubby Games.

Following his acclaimed Portal-inspired puzzle game, The Entropy Centre (2022),

Daniel now pursues his passion for dynamic first-person shooter gameplay and roguelites.

