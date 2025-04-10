The Alters Launches June 13 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 115 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Developer 11 bit studios announced The Alters will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on June 13.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In The Alters, the upcoming science-fiction game from 11 bit studios (makers of This War of Mine and Frostpunk), where survival has never been so personal, the path to salvation begins with a question as old as humanity: What if I had chosen differently?

Stranded on a hostile planet and racing against a deadly sunrise, Jan Dolski’s only chance of survival is to create “alters”—alternate versions of himself shaped by roads not taken. Each Jan comes with unique skills, personalities, and memories tied to a different life choice. But they also come with conflict, doubt, and emotional baggage.

Managing the mission means managing yourself—literally. Players must maintain a mobile base, make time-critical decisions, build relationships with their Alters, and confront the consequences of their own past lives.

And as a new element the trailer leans into, The Alters reveals the hardships of exploring the planet’s unique biomes, where deadly anomalies stand in your way. Levitating rocks and eerie distortions of reality catch your attention immediately, while other singularities remain invisible to the naked eye and require special tools to uncover. In every case, without a careful approach, you risk instant death, radiation-induced injuries, or even the disintegration of time and space itself. And you may want to avoid exploring at night, as the heightened radioactivity can eat right through your suit. These dangers add yet another layer to the survival experience, turning every expedition into a high-stakes puzzle.

Blending survival, base-building, exploration, and emotional storytelling, The Alters is a deeply personal sci-fi experience where every decision matters—and every version of you has something to say about it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles