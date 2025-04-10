Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 35K, PS5 Sells 13K - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 11,487 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 6, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) is in second place with sales of 11,002 units and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (NS) is in third place with sales of 8,565 units. Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,927 units and Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) came in fifth place with sales of 6,728 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,798 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,954 units. Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,092 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,720 units, and Pokemon Scarlet / Violet is in 10th place with sales of 3,387 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 35,041 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 12,518 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 148 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 21 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 11,487 (1,257,843) [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 11,002 (787,397) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Nintendo, 03/20/25) – 8,565 (97,655) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,927 (3,852,184) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 6,728 (249,921) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,798 (6,299,275) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,954 (8,103,113) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,092 (1,570,316) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,720 (5,742,676) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,387 (5,548,286)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 19,896 (8,927,410) Switch Lite – 11,391 (6,516,342) PlayStation 5 – 7,274 (5,631,753) Switch – 3,754 (20,086,604) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,473 (1,927,81) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,771 (963,763) Xbox Series S – 111 (333,782) Xbox Series X – 23 (319,669) PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,929,408) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 14 (20,091)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

