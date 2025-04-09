Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller Only Works with GameCube Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 497 Views
Nintendo last week announced Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, June 5 alongside a new GameCube wireless controller.
A new video posted by Nintendo UK (and spotted by VideoGamesChronicle) states "the controller is only compatible with Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics."
It should be noted Nintendo has made similar claims in the past with retro controller, however, they ended up working with other Switch games.
The games available on day one for the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur 2, and F-Zero GX.
Other games that were showcased in the reveal trailer includes Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum. It isn't known when these games will be added.
A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will be required in order to play Nintendo GameCube games.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Whatever Nintendo says, Steam will likely natively support this controller just as it supports current gen Switch controllers.
Would be incredibly dumb if true. Why would they have bothered adding all the extra buttons (ZL, Home, C etc) the only gameplay thing it might be missing that the pro controller has is motion.
I'm guessing it works just fine with some other titles, but maybe not all. Like the article said, Nintendo has said the same about the NES/SNES/N64 Classic Controllers as well. But depending on the game, and like which buttons it actually uses, they work just fine with Switch titles.
My guess is they are disabling it because of its wonky button configuration and people complaining about it on the Wii. Many compatible games (such as those on VC) were designed with ability to combine the face buttons with ease, but on Gamecube the big green button blocked combos.
Not to mention, many of the games that actually did get ported to Gamecube were redesigned with compromises to work with the controller. SSX Tricky, for example, had tricks modified or removed, so it had fewer tricks than the Xbox or PS2 version because of the button configuration. D-pad and Z-trigger had size and placement issues as well, so native gamecube games didn’t tend to use them as regular parts of their controls (and those few that did were annoying).
I say give people the option, but slap a warning onto it saying “not designed to work with games outside of the Gamecube library” to mitigate some of the complaints. That way they have no grounds to complain.
okay but wouldn’t it then be a better deal to just purchase the ‘Power A’ GCN controller?
...it has nearly every button you would need so I'm not seeing the issue unless its actually locked out from a system level
pretty sure its only missing L3/R3 and gyro?