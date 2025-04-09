Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller Only Works with GameCube Games - News

/ 497 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo last week announced Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, June 5 alongside a new GameCube wireless controller.

A new video posted by Nintendo UK (and spotted by VideoGamesChronicle) states "the controller is only compatible with Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics."

It should be noted Nintendo has made similar claims in the past with retro controller, however, they ended up working with other Switch games.

The games available on day one for the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur 2, and F-Zero GX.

Other games that were showcased in the reveal trailer includes Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum. It isn't known when these games will be added.

A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will be required in order to play Nintendo GameCube games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles