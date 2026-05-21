Take-Two CEO Reiterates Grand Theft Auto VI Will Launch on November 19 - News

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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in an earnings report has reiterated Grand Theft Auto VI will still launch on November 19 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fiscal 2027 is poised to be a breakout year for Take-Two, led by the November 19th release of Grand Theft Auto VI – arguably, the most anticipated entertainment property of all time, and we are excited that Rockstar Games will start their marketing campaign this summer," said Zelnick.

"Our initial financial outlook for Fiscal 2027 includes record Net Bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion. This reflects meaningful growth over last year, led by the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, along with successful execution across our entire portfolio.

"We expect to sustain this higher level of scale and generate strong cash flows well into the future as we release our robust, long-term development pipeline and capitalize on new opportunities across our highly established, multi-faceted business."

Zelnick also told Variety, "We never make marketing announcements in our analyst calls. Never ever ever." However, he did say marketing for the game will begin this "summer."

"So the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet, but when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6," he stated.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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