Roguelite Dice-Builder GrimKeep Announced for PS5 and PC

Developer Resolution Games has announced roguelite dice-builder, GrimKeep, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025. More platforms will be revealed ahead of the game's launch.

"GrimKeep is not a place for optimism," said Resolution Games studio art director Henrik Pettersson. "This world is harsh and unforgiving. While the game at its core is a turn-based game about logic and chance, I really wanted it to be set in a ‘proper’ fantasy world that has a backstory, an underlying logic, and a consistency. Yes, you’re rolling dice and collecting items, but the visuals are hand-drawn and would also work in a visual novel or roleplaying game."

Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm added, "Innovation is at the core of what we do here at Resolution Games, and we’re very proud of the work we’ve done for immersive games. But there’s plenty of fun to be had outside of headsets too. When Henrik and David put the first prototype of GrimKeep in my hands, I simply couldn’t put it down. Good games should be shared with the world – whether they’re pioneering new ways to play like our recently released Spatial Ops, or they’re putting exciting new twists on familiar formulas such as roguelike deck builders."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a world of fairy tales turned nightmares, GrimKeep is a roguelite dice-builder that challenges you to master both luck and strategy.

Collect powerful relics, forge unstoppable synergies, and battle through a city consumed by darkness.

Happily Ever After Never Lasts

The city is lost. From the castle at its center an evil spreads, changing everyone into wretched parodies of life. Desolate streets infested with monsters, perpetually dark skies threaten to spread across the land.

Be the hero, reach the GrimKeep and end the source of evil; the Princess.

Dice and Strategy

Set in a grimdark fantasy world inspired by fairy tales and Lovecraftian horrors, GrimKeep is a dice-builder strategy game where items, synergies, and skill determine your survival. Every run, you’ll gather powerful items, creating devastating combos that turn the tide of battle.

It might take many attempts, but each will unlock new playable characters, items and encounters, leading to stronger builds, better strategies, and higher stakes.

Build devastating synergies and dice combinations to overcome monstrous foes.

Multiple playable characters with unique abilities.

New encounters and challenges with each run.

Different experiences every time!

Master the dice. Adapt your strategy. Break the curse.

