Nintendo Explains Why Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Costs $9.99 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 670 Views
Nintendo of America Vice President of Product and Player Experience Bill Trinen in an interview with IGN explains why Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour costs $9.99 rather than being a free pack-in title for the Switch 2.
"It's an interesting product," Trinen said. "We're actually getting ready today, we're going to be doing some Nintendo Treehouse Live segments and covering a lot of games in detail. That's one of them. And I think people will be able to see through Treehouse Live probably a little bit more maybe than you were able to see on the show floor. It's a pretty robust piece of software. There's a lot of great detail in there.
“For some people, I think there are people who are particularly interested in the tech and the specs of the system and things like that, for them I think it's going to be a great product. It's really for people that want more information about the system rather than necessarily a quick intro to everything it does.
"And for that reason and just the amount of care and work that the team put into it, I think it was decided that, 'Yeah, this feels like $9.99 is not an exorbitant price. It feels like a good value for what you're getting out of the product.'"
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will launch alongside the console on June 5.
This is so insane.
If you want more information about the hardware you've got to pay extra after already paying $450
Hell, that's assuming it even cost 450$ when it comes out, could be more for all we know now.
Its going to be more now.... Trump is going for 104% tariffs against China. I would not be surprised if it ends up at 600-650$.
I had to take a peek at the gameplay video just to be sure... and insane is exactly the right word for this.
I think the price of the hardware and games is… understandable. Even the upgrade charge for last gen games, ok whatever.
Charging for Welcome Tour is just taking the piss.
Putting this as a free pack in title adds value to the console at launch, making it a paid game guarantees almost no one will play it.
This doesn't look good compared to Astro's Playroom or Wii Sports... I mean, I understand that developing this game wasn't for free, but in the end it's a game which promotes your console, Nintendo!
Astros playroom is free, and Nintendo games rarely drop in price, at least in Brazil which is where I live, Nintendo games continue to cost the same amount Breath of the Wild still costs the equivalent of 70 dollars in Brazilian Eshope and Sony games have several promotions, Nintendo is a mercenary company
Not defending Nintendo here...
But Playroom was more of a marketing demo for Astrobot than anything else
I'd hardly consider it a "free full game" when it was like 3 hours at most lol
SQE literally has 10-hour long demos for several of their games available
I don't know why anyone would try to charge for what is basically somewhere between marketing material and an introduction.
I don't think there is anything inherently wrong with charging for this. After all, it costs money to develop.
Whether it was a good marketing strategy is another matter. It's not a good look in the context of everything else.