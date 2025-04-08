Nintendo Explains Why Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Costs $9.99 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo of America Vice President of Product and Player Experience Bill Trinen in an interview with IGN explains why Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour costs $9.99 rather than being a free pack-in title for the Switch 2.

"It's an interesting product," Trinen said. "We're actually getting ready today, we're going to be doing some Nintendo Treehouse Live segments and covering a lot of games in detail. That's one of them. And I think people will be able to see through Treehouse Live probably a little bit more maybe than you were able to see on the show floor. It's a pretty robust piece of software. There's a lot of great detail in there.

“For some people, I think there are people who are particularly interested in the tech and the specs of the system and things like that, for them I think it's going to be a great product. It's really for people that want more information about the system rather than necessarily a quick intro to everything it does.

"And for that reason and just the amount of care and work that the team put into it, I think it was decided that, 'Yeah, this feels like $9.99 is not an exorbitant price. It feels like a good value for what you're getting out of the product.'"

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will launch alongside the console on June 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

