Devil Jam Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

posted 7 hours ago

Developer Rogueside has announced Heavy Metal-themed survivor-like game, Devil Jam, announced for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will first launch for PC in Q3 2025, and later for consoles.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rampage through hell’s metal artists and their countless followers! Immerse yourself in a hand-animated, survivor-like experience that blends beat-driven combat with a unique 12-slot inventory system, allowing for near-infinite demonic builds.

You start as a washed-up musician, stumbling across a crossroads when a hooded figure approaches and asks for your guitar. As they tune it, they ask if you still want to play a gig and hand you a contract. The moment you sign it, you’re dragged to hell because the cloaked figure was none other than the Devil himself, and you’ve just agreed to play for him.

Now, trapped in the underworld, you must carve out your legend by jamming to the music while fending off endless hordes of fanatical groupies, angry mobs, and rival musicians. Your ultimate goal? To defeat the greatest metal singer of all time, Death, and claim your place as an immortal, legendary musician!

Features:

Rhythm-based auto-attacking patterns!

A unique inventory system where power and weapon placement matters!

Hand-drawn characters, effects, enemies, and bosses!

Semi-randomly generated world with lootable shrines!

Over 4.93 quadrillion possible inventory combinations (excluding passives)!

