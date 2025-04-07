Blizzard Art Director for World of Warcraft and Overwatch Bill Petras Has Died - News

posted 1 hour ago

Former developer at Blizzard Entertainment Harley D Huggins announced via LinkedIn Bill Petras, the Art Director for World of Warcraft and Overwatch, has died.

"I’m writing to share some heartbreaking news," said Huggins. "Bill Petras, a game development legend has unexpectedly passed away. Billy was an amazingly gifted artist who worked at Blizzard Entertainment for almost two decades. He was immensely proud of the work he did there, most notably as the Art Director for World of Warcraft and Overwatch.



"Billy and I started at Blizzard the same week and were close friends for 28 years. I will miss our regular, long, rambling conversations about life, game dev, games, art, comic books, toys, monster movies and Conan. He will be deeply missed by me and all who knew him.



"The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date."

