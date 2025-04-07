Marathon Gameplay Reveal Showcase Set for April 12 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bungie announced the Marathon Gameplay Reveal Showcase will take place on Saturday, April 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Marathon is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the save the date trailer below:

