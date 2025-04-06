Zenless Zone Zero Headed to Xbox Series X|S - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

miHoYo announced Zenless Zone Zero will launch for the Xbox Series X|S.

An Xbox Spotlight will be held on April 11 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch. It will feature details on the Xbox Series X|S version of the game, as well as "exciting new updates you won’t want to miss."

Zenless Zone Zero is available for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

