Hidetaka Miyazaki: The Duskbloods was Originally in Development for Switch 1

FromSoftware this week announced The Duskbloods for the Nintendo Switch 2. However, the director for the game Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with Nintendo revealed it was originally in development for the original Switch.

"A while back, we had the opportunity to meet with Nintendo to discuss ideas, and during this discussion, we presented a rough outline for The Duskbloods," said Miyazaki.

"It was still very bare-bones at the time—more a loose string of ideas than a proper presentation. The concept itself was different from anything we had done before, and Nintendo seemed very interested in helping make it a reality. So that’s when the project kicked off.

"At first it was being worked on by a small team as a title for Nintendo Switch. However just as the game started to take shape, we were approached by Nintendo with talk of Switch 2, which led us to revamp our development path with this new hardware in mind.

"The new hardware’s focus on online features allowed us to stay as true to the original vision as possible, which was very good news for us." The Duskbloods is a PvPvE game and Miyazaki stated "it's an online multiplayer* focused game, with both player vs player and player vs enemy gameplay." "I’ve always found the PvPvE structure very interesting. It allows for a broad range of game-design ideas, while also letting us leverage our experience of designing challenging enemy encounters. "As a side note, please allow me to address one thing. As previously mentioned, this is an online multiplayer title at its core, but this doesn’t mean that we as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction with titles going forward. "The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Elden Ring was also announced, and we still intend to actively develop single player focused games such as this that embrace our more traditional style."

The Duskbloods will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

