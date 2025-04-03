Experts Say Switch 2 $450 Price Likely Influenced by Trump Tariffs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 769 Views
Nintendo yesterday announced the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD.
A new report by Financial Times (via VideoGamesChronicle) suggests the Switch 2 costing $150 more than the original Switch did at launch is partly due to Nintendo anticipating Trump tariffs.
Japanese video game analyst and founder of Kantan Games, Serkan Toto stated the price "suggested Nintendo was building a buffer in case tariffs hit supply chains harder than expected."
A separate report from Financial Times last month suggested Nintendo has shifted production away from China and that over half of the hardware imported into the US from Nintendo comes from Vietnam and Cambodia.
However, Trump this week announced he will be imposing a 46 percent tariff on Vietnam and a 49 percent tariff on Cambodia starting April 9.
MST Financial analysts David Gibson did say Nintendo had shipped 383,000 Switch 2 consoles to the USA across five days in January.
"Export data combined with finished product codes confirms that Nintendo shipped finished Switch 2 [from Vietnam] across five days in January for a total of 383,000 units with all of them going to the USA," said Gibson. "I suspect this occurred to test the distribution system and get ahead of the risk of tariffs. I expect the numbers to have ramped-up significantly in February and March."
".....is 'partly' due to Nintendo anticipating Trump tariffs."
The other part is Nintendo's greed :P
46% tariffs on Vietnam is all Trump, not Nintendo greed. $450 is probably still not even enough to absorb that completely, and Nintendo will suffer profits-wise. When Nintendo moved production to Vietnam in 2018 it was BECAUSE of Trump . He assured them, in his first term, he would only put tariffs on China, which is why Nintendo immediately started moving a huge portion of Switch production just after lunch to Vietnam. At some point in 2020, ahead of the 2020 election and in anticipation of Trump winning then (he didn't), Nintendo hit a point where all North American consoles were shipped from Vietnam, with China manufactured ones going to Europe/Asia/Japan.
So, in the end like with every promise he made, Trump broke it and screwed over Nintendo still.
I was only joking. I already know about the tariffs and Nintendo's production.
But you can't deny Nintendo's got some greed to them when they've been keeping their +7 year old games at full price prior to tariffs (I'm talking end of the Wii to Wii U cycle). If you can explain to me why that is and if its not Nintendo's greed I'd like to hear what you have to say.
This doesn't make sense. Regional prices outside of Japan itself are high across the board, the USD equivalent price is $447 in Canada, $443 in Australia, $445 in South Korea, $517 in the UK, $517 in Europe. If it was simply about a buffer zone for Trump's tariffs, then it wouldn't be high in every single country pretty much aside from Japan itself, where the USD equivalent price is $341, it would cost $450 in the US and $350 in most other countries. This smells of greed, not protections from tariffs.
That wouldn't explain the similar price increase in virtually every other country minus the weird region locked NX2 Japan is getting...
Nintendo also specially stated they worked on their manufacturing line to mitigate any tariffs from having a noticeable effect
So... I'm not buying what these "experts" are selling
It costs 335$ in Japan..... rest of the world.... 450$-500$. Thats not Tarriffs, thats greed.
Why would the Switch 2, be 469euro if its down to tarriffs? EU doesn't have a trade war going on does it? This is a lame excuse.
So what about digital prices? Steam games didnt randomly jump up $20
The digital prices are lower - Mario Kart World is $70 digital/$80 physical. Digital price wise, Nintendo is just catching up to Microsoft and Sony.
Tariffs make everything more expensive, and people need to eat and commute. The games are made by people, salaries are up, cost of equipment is up, so game prices follow. This should shock nobody.
i thought they would of imported as many as they could before it kicks in as for the games i know they will not be ready in time probably reason they cost so much plus the new faster cartridges will cost more to produce
Economic situation is about to get 10x worse so, bad timing for a platform launch
If thats the case then it'll only get worse as this price was announced before the most recent tariffs. PS/XB both got price increases post-launch and we could definitely see the same with switch 2.
That would explain the strange 30$ off if you get the bundle with MK. Usually launch day bundle with Nintendo it's like the exact add on price.
or its because they know $80 is a bit of sticker shock for a casual game lol