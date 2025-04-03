#DRIVE Rally Launches April 16 for PC, Later in 2025 for Consoles - News

Developer Pixel Perfect Dude announced #DRIVE Rally will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 16. It will also launch later in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

"The whole team is incredibly excited for the full release of #DRIVE Rally," said game director Dariusz Pietrala. "Since our Early Access debut, we’ve been working at full speed to deliver top-tier rally excitement to our players. We believe we’ve achieved that, and our community has been a huge part of this success, supporting us with suggestions and feedback. We’re counting down the days to launch, eagerly awaiting the return of the golden era of rally racing."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The gameplay model in #DRIVE Rally is intuitive for beginners, while challenging for those who want to master every turn. Everything—from cars, rally stages, and maps—has been designed from scratch with the support of an engaged community, offering a fresh perspective on the rally experience. Throughout the race, the bond with the co-driver is essential, fueled by teamwork and mutual emotion. In the battle for trophies, perfect synchronization can prove more valuable than raw engine power.

Easy to Learn, Hard to Master

A simple and intuitive driving model that beginners will handle with ease. However, challenging trials await those who know well the sound of gravel under their tires. It’s a system designed to highlight the best aspects of racing games.

Drive Your Way

Classic championships, free roam, or party mode allowing for up to 12 players to compete? #DRIVE Rally offers a variety of ways to enjoy the journey ahead.

New Horizons, New Challenges!

Over 600 km of rally stages across six diverse locations, all to be explored and challenged in 22 unique cars with full controller and wheel support, as well as compatibility with Steam Deck.

Left Three, Right One, Keep It Steady!

The co-driver can be the most loyal fan or the sternest judge. Enjoy victories together, but be prepared for criticism after losses.

Win With Style

Take the wheel of cars like Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, or The Bobond, inspired by legendary rally machines, and then customize them to perfectly match your driving style. #DRIVE Rally combines 90s nostalgia with modern tuning options.

Postcards From Rallies

Compete in a racing game world like never before. Get creative and capture your best moments in #DRIVE Rally with the special photo mode.

