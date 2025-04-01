Back in Time Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Omnaya Studios have announced time traveling fast-paced action-adventure game, Back in Time, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

History is written—but can it be rewritten?

Back In Time is a fast-paced action-adventure where you travel through history to prevent disasters. Engage in intense combat, solve time-based puzzles, and explore real-world locations filled with mysteries and hidden secrets. With a gripping story, evolving gameplay, and stunning pixel art, every decision shapes the future.

Rewrite the Past, Face the Unexpected

Travel to pivotal moments in history, where each mission presents unique challenges and unexpected twists. Navigate through dangers, uncover hidden truths, and use your skills to fix past events—but be prepared, as every action can lead to surprising consequences. Can you truly change fate?

Gameplay That Evolves With Time

No two levels are the same. Each stage introduces new mechanics, challenges, and gameplay shifts that reflect the passage of time. From intense combat and stealth to mind-bending time puzzles, every mission forces you to adapt and rethink your approach. With time itself as both your greatest tool and biggest obstacle, every moment is an exciting new test of skill and strategy.

Master Time, Unlock New Powers

As you progress, you’ll acquire unique time manipulation abilities that open up new ways to explore, fight, and solve puzzles. Rewind mistakes freeze enemies mid-action, create time echoes of yourself, or manipulate past events to change the present. Each new power adds depth to the gameplay, allowing for creative solutions and strategic decision-making in every timeline you enter.

