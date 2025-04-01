Assassin's Creed Shadows Had 2nd Biggest Launch of 2025 in the US - Sales

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has revealed Assassin's Creed Shadows was the best-selling game in its launch week in the US and is in the top five best-selling games year-to-date in terms of dollars.

Monster Hunter: Wilds is the only game to have had a bigger launch in the US in 2025.

"Assassin's Creed Shadows was the best-selling game of the week in the US and already ranks among the top 5 best-selling games YTD (dollars, w/e Mar 22, 2025)," said Piscatella.

"Only Monster Hunter: Wilds reached higher week 1 dollar sales in 2025 so far."

Ubisoft did announce last week the game has seen over three million players. It is the second highest day one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history and the biggest Ubisoft day one ever on the PlayStation Digital Store. Over 40 million hours have already been played.

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.

