Eidos Montreal Lays Off 75 Employees - News

/ 594 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Eidos Montreal via LinkedIn announced it is laying off 75 employees.

"Today, we informed our studio staff that we are going to let go up to 75 valuable members, as one of our mandates is coming to an end," said Eidos Montreal. "It is not a reflection of their dedication or skills, but unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects and services.

"These very talented, highly experienced experts are going to enter the employment market, and we are working to support them through this transition.

"Eidos-Montréal stays committed to deliver its other projects currently in development."

It was reported in January 2024 that Embracer had cancelled an unannounced Deus Ex game at Eidos Montreal. It was also confirmed in June 2024 the studio was supporting Playground Games with the development of Fable.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles