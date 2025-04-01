Pocketpair announces Palworld! More Than Just Pals is Real and is in Development for PC - News

Pocketpair announced the Palworld dating simulation game, Palworld! More Than Just Pals, that was an April Fools' Day joke last year is real and is in development for PC via Steam.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Palworld releasing a dating sim! ?

You, the protagonist, enroll as a transfer student in the prestigious Palagos Private Academy. You will meet unique friends (pals) and enjoy school life through friendship and romance. It’s up to you whether you stay friends with the pals, develop romantic relationships with them, or even dismember and eat them.

Characters

Katress

A transfer student with mysterious powers. She also has a cute side that gets a little jealous when you talk to other students.

Lovander

A senior who makes a love approach to new students every year. She calls her love approach “hunting.”

Chillet

A timid classmate. He makes secret requests of you in the classroom after school.

Zoe

A childhood friend. She lost her parents when she was very young and lives alone with her older brother, Grizzbolt. She is always cool and strong-willed, and for some reason, she is especially critical of you.

Black Maketeer

He is the student council president who has great trust from teachers and students. On the other hand, there are also black rumors.

Chillet’s Little Sister Chillet Ignis – A cheerful little sister who dotes on her older brother. Whenever she gets her head stroked she relaxes and has the habit of letting out a sweet “Ahhh…♡.” She also has a surprisingly bold side in front of the protagonist…

Clumsy Quivern

His refreshing smile and innocent personality make him popular with both men and women. Though he thinks he’s “cool,” others tend to call him “cute.” He sometimes gets embarrassed in front of the protagonist.

School Nurse Saya

A charming adult who secretly drinks alcohol while working. She is well-trusted by her students and will listen to their troubles with compassion. When the two are alone in the nurse’s office, she toys with the protagonist with her adult sex appeal! What will become of this forbidden love with a teacher…? !

Bubbly Tarantriss

She has a spider-like physique and can spin thread to create cocoons. She has a bright and cheerful personality and gives gifts such as handmade scarves and accessories.

Yandere Splatterina

A girl who always carries a knife and exudes a dangerous scent. She is jealous and extremely possessive. She has a tendency to imprison people, and will not allow the protagonist to look at anyone other than her.

