MindsEye Launches June 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher IO Interactive and developer Build A Rocket Boy announced MindsEye will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 10 for $59.99 / £54.99 / €59.99.

Pre-orders for the game are now open and those who pre-order it will get an upgrade to the Deluxe Edition. This includes the Premium Pass, Deluxe Thorn and Kepler yellowjacket weapon, Future Jacob vest skin, Future silva sedan vehicle skin, and the Future DC2 companion drone skin.

MindsEye follows Jacob Diaz, equipped with a mysterious neural implant, the MindsEye, that has left him with disjointed flashbacks of his time in the service. As Jacob fights to uncover the truth, he is drawn into a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power impact every step of his journey.

Set in Redrock, a fictional desert metropolis in the not-too-distant future, MindsEye tells a story of artificial intelligence, human greed, and the battle for control, bringing Earth to the precipice of collapse. Players will explore a richly detailed world, uncovering hidden conspiracies while navigating a deeply personal and high-stakes narrative.

MindsEye delivers intense combat where every decision determines survival. Players will engage in third-person shooter encounters, facing enemies that coordinate attacks, flush them from cover, and swarm with overwhelming force. Success depends on quick thinking, tactical positioning, and using the environment and a companion drone to gain the upper hand.

Whether on foot, behind the wheel, or in the air, MindsEye keeps players on edge in a world which is constantly under threat.

