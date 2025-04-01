Nice Day for Fishing Launches in 2025 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer FusionPlay announced Nice Day for Fishing will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025.

View console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An epic tale of fantasy, adventure and… fishing?

When the heroes of Azerim mysteriously vanish, an evil force threatens to take over the lands! Baelin the fisherman NPC must rise up to defend the town of Honeywood the only way he knows how! However, something’s different… Baelin’s no longer an NPC but… an Adventurer! Can you handle your new found responsibility?! Battle fish with precision timing and magic spells, upgrade your abilities, defeat evil and rebuild Honeywood.

Morning! Nice day for fishing ain’t it!

Epic RPG Fishing Battles

Engage in fearless fishing battles to fulfil quests, increase your strength and unlock spells to use against your aquatic adversaries. Equip the right bait for your catch, and time your attacks perfectly to ensure flawless victory. Be wary of the boss fish looming in the deep, who will truly test your skills.

Explore the World of Azerim

Explore the enchanting lands of Azerim above land and beneath the waves. Adventure through Honeywood forest to the Azerim coast where you’ll encounter new quests, people to save and new fish to catch. Navigate the pull of the underwater currents to move your hook into hard to reach caves and upgrade your fishing line to delve deeper into the abyss.

New Gear, New Mechanics

Every Adventurer deserves the ultimate tools for their quest. Although Baelin may be a humble fisherman, as an Adventurer his rod is his weapon, his boat is his steed and his hat is his armor, so make sure you’ve equipped the right one for the job! Effortlessly dredge hidden treasures from the deep with the magnet hook, or break through cavern walls with the powerful drill to unlock new pathways. Enhance your fishing rod to increase your strength and upgrade your lines to go further into the depths to target the formidable and challenging fish that swim in the shadows.

Rebuild Honeywood

While on your adventures, you’ll find valuable resources to dredge from shipwrecks that have succumbed to the sea, which can be used to rebuild the destroyed village. Enlist help from the Woodcutter to bring Honeywood back to its former glory. Each building upgrade unlocks more equipment and quests from the merchants.

Complete the Collection

Prove yourself worthy to the mighty fishing God by offering completed collections from each region at his statue, and receive your blessings of upgraded skills.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

