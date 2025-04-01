Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Headed to iOS and Android on April 14 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft announced the metroidvania action game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, will launch for iOS and Android on April 14.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store.

In the award-winning metroidvania action game, you play as Sargon, the youngest member of an elite group of Persian warriors known as The Immortals. Entrusted with finding the kidnapped Prince Ghassan, Sargon journeys to the legendary Mount Qaf only to discover it has been afflicted by a terrible time curse. To find the captured prince and restore balance to the cursed land, Sargon must master stylish fast-paced combat, acrobatic split-second parkour, and mind-bending puzzles all while using a host of newly discovered time powers.

Adapted to mobile by Ubisoft Da Nang, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will run at 60 FPS on recent generations of mobile devices. The game can be played either with an external controller or touch screen controls, with the ability to fully remap controls available for both options The mobile version of the game also introduces auto-potion, auto-parry, and slow time options, as well as a host of other quality-of-life features in addition to bringing all of the award-winning accessibility features that saw The Lost Crown win the Innovation in Accessibility Award at The Game Awards 2024.

