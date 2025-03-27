Ubisoft and Tencent Announce New Subsidiary for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six IPs - News

Ubisoft has announced a new subsidiary that will be partly owned by Tencent.

The subsidiary includes the teams developing entries in the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six IP. This is an attempt to push each franchise forward as it will be "backed by greater investment and boosted creative capabilities."

The new subsidiary is valued at around €4 billion, while Tencent is investing €1.16 billion in order to have a minority stake around 25 percent.

The goal of the subsidiary is to "drive further increases in quality of narrative solo experiences, expand multiplayer offerings with increased frequency of content release, introduce free-to-play touchpoints, and integrate more social features," according to Ubisoft.

Ubisoft added, "The new subsidiary would include the teams developing the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises based in Montréal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Barcelona, and Sofia as well as the back catalogue and any new games currently under development or to be developed."

"Today Ubisoft is opening a new chapter in its history," said Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot. "As we accelerate the company’s transformation, this is a foundational step in changing Ubisoft’s operating model that will enable us to be both agile and ambitious.

"“We are focused on building strong game ecosystems designed to become evergreen, growing high-performing brands and creating new IPs powered by cutting-edge and emerging technologies.

"With the creation of a dedicated subsidiary that will spearhead development for three of our largest franchises and the onboarding of Tencent as a minority investor, we are crystalizing the value of our assets, strengthening our balance sheet, and creating the best conditions for these franchises’ long-term growth and success. With its dedicated and autonomous leadership team, it will focus on transforming these three brands into unique ecosystems."

Ubisoft will continue to work on other IP outside of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. This includes Ghost Recon, The Division, and more.

