Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Marvelous has announced Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for the Nintndo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch on August 27.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tired of the hustle and bustle of the city, and looking for a life of cozy comforts? Have a green thumb, a love for animals, and a desire for a breath of fresh mountain air? Consider making Zephyr Town your new home!

Our delightful location offers invigorating year-round winds and boasts a world-famous market…which admittedly has fallen on hard times. We’re looking for a motivated individual to help us bring brighter days back to our breezy burg! We’ll even provide you with a farm to help bring local goods to wanting customers and show the world that Zephyr Town’s bazaar can still fly high.

Please contact Mayor Felix to make an appointment to visit today! Serious inquiries only.

Zephyr Town’s bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It’s up to you to turn its fortunes around! Raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, then sell your wares at your very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which you can use to improve your farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, and Zephyr Town will thrive once again!

Inspired by the classic handheld title, the new Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar builds up and improves on the original in every conceivable way. The world is bigger and more alive than ever thanks to incredible new visuals, new characters, expanded story, and full character voice work in story events—a series first. Take advantage of Zephyr Town’s unique weather, using the wind to make travel and farm tasks a breeze! The winds of change are coming to deliver your new life in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.

Cozy Living Reaches New Heights

The magnificent beauty of Zephyr Town shines with gorgeous graphics while a richly voiced story carries the player on a rewarding journey of farming, friendship, and renewal.

Ring the Bell and Sell, Sell, Sell

Your farm’s produce and goods take on additional importance as the heart of your business at the lively weekly bazaar. Customize your stall and take charge of your sales to build up buzz and power up profits.

Take the Leap

Harness the power of the wind! Use windmills to create new products to sell, and effortlessly travel across the town on your glider. Use new jumping skills on your farm, or when exploring the town. You never know what you’ll find!

A Beautifully Cozy Life

Enjoy a rich life amongst a colorful community of characters, from friendly townsfolk to magical Nature Sprites. Build yourself a home, grow relationships, and even find love and start a family.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles