Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Announced for All Major Platforms - News

posted 2 hours ago

ATLUS has announced RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on June 19.

The Standard Edition is priced at $49.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $64.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Undertake the case of the century in this must-play classic from ATLUS. The studio behind Shin Megami Tensei remasters Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army with revamped visuals, quality-of-life updates, new voice-overs, and an overhauled battle system!

Story

Taisho 20, in the Capital—.

A young heiress approaches the Narumi Detective Agency with a strange request…to kill her. Without any further explanation, the girl is kidnapped. Apprentice detective Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, who moonlights as a Devil Summoner assigned to protect the Capital, is on the case. Raidou investigates all across the city, which includes entering the Dark Realm—a dangerous juncture between the real world and the netherworld where demons abound.

Become Raidou Kuzunoha and work with your allied demons to unravel the mysteries that block your path. What was once a missing persons matter soon spirals into a conspiracy that will shake not only the Capital, but the entire nation.

An Enhanced Yet Faithful Remaster

The supernatural action RPG classic returns, now revamped with visual, audio, and combat enhancements for modern consoles while staying true to the original game’s style. A brand-new user interface, full voice-overs, expanded 3D environments, and more invites both veterans and newcomers alike to a nostalgic and thrilling gameplay experience.

A Supernatural Detective Mystery

Channel your inner detective in a gripping, supernatural adventure with a charming cast of complex characters. Uncover the truth behind collusion swirling around the Capital with unexpected twists and turns ahead. Use both your mind and the might of your demons to leave no stone unturned.

A Fantastical Taisho Era Adventure

Navigate the historic streets of a fantastical 1930s era in Tokyo or delve into the haunting Dark Realm where demons lie in wait. With over 120 demons to summon, choose your allies wisely to prevent humanity from being consumed by darkness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

