Patapon 1 + 2 Replay Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and developer SAS have announced Patapon 1 + 2 Replay for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on July 11.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

PATAPON is an action adventure where players use the rhythm of four Mystical Drums to command cute and mysterious eyeball-like creatures known as Patapons.

All Patapons have unique characteristics and classes (jobs) such as the Hatapon who stands in the center of the squadron waving its flag and leading its allies, the Tatepon who protects others with its large shield, and the Yumipon who attacks by shooting arrows. The role of each Patapon during battle varies with their class, allowing you to create a unique and well-rounded army to take on the various challenges that await!

As the player, you are the God of the Patapons and lead them on a grand adventure to Earthend!

PATAPON and PATAPON 2 are now a packaged set!

The two games, released in 2007 and 2008, are back as a remastered set!

The game involves 2 elements: simple controls and strategic combat!

The controls are incredibly simple, comprised of the rhythmic beating of four drums [Pata(←), Pon(→), Don(↓), Chaka(↑)].

At the same time, there are many strategic elements, such as using the right battle commands during the right situation, and creating an army comprised of the classes (jobs) of Patapons, creating a game that is easy to understand while still offering a challenge!

A Game full of Challenges and Variety!

Patapons can be made or enhanced using various items. On top of that, even stronger Patapons can be created by gathering materials from stages and minigames. The game contains 400 weapons and equipment to enhance and upgrade your Patapons!

Customize your army to your heart’s content and create a one-of-a-kind squadron to take on the various enemies and challenges this game has to offer!

New support features!

While the original game elements remain unchanged, new support features have been added for a more enjoyable gaming experience!

Newly implemented features found in this version allow players to adjust the standard difficulty between Easy, Normal, and Hard, adjust the timing of button presses, and keep the drum icon displayed at all times!

Enjoy the original PATAPON, made better with all-new features!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles