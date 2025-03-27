Commodore 64 Collection Cosmi: Forbidden Forests Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer Empty Clip Studios have announced a collection of 10 Commodore 64 games, Cosmi: Forbidden Forests, for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch on May 27.

This legendary collection features 10 hand-chosen classics from the Commodore 64 era of the 1980s, as well as a phenomenal trove of bonus materials for game preservation fans and curious players alike.

Featuring 10 blasts from the past, first published by Cosmi more than 30 years ago, Cosmi: Forbidden Forests has something for everyone including pick-up-and-play shooters and platformers to adventure and simulation games with surprising depth. Go on a hunt for fabled treasure in Caverns of Khafka (1983), bust out of your fish tank in Chomp! (1989), and escape from a toxic post-apocalyptic Chicago in 2027 in Delta Man (1986).

Headlining the collection is a remastered version of Forbidden Forest, which not only includes all-new graphics and audio, but also offers an optional bardcore visual toggle allowing you to get medieval with it. Armed with a bow and a limited quantity of arrows, take down giant spiders, freaky frogs, dragons, snakes, and even the Demogorgon, either in the original style envisioned by master game designer Paul Norman, or in the new art style that looks straight out of a 14th century tapestry.

Additionally, Cosmi: Forbidden Forests comes with remade box art, archival material and original, digital comics from the minds of Ideas&Inks, the team spearheaded by Marvel and DC Comics veterans Ant Williams and Andy Lanning. Together with a phenomenally talented group of writers, letterers, and artists (full list of credits here), the worlds of Forbidden Forest and Caverns of Khafka come to life in two terrifying tales collected together as Digital Dreams and 8-Bit Nightmares.

More is More

A collection of 10 Cosmi-published games from the C64™ era, including: Forbidden Forest, Beyond the Forbidden Forest, Aztec Challenge, Caverns of Khafka, Seal, Delta Man, Chomp!, Chernobyl: Nuclear Power Plant Simulation, Spite & Malice, and Navcom 6: The Persian Gulf Defense

Save States and Rewinds

In features that would have seemed miraculous at the time of the games’ original release, with the power of the Arsenal Engine you can now save your game or rewind challenging sections to have another go at them!

Archival Ads and Artifacts

Browse through a digital gallery of original manuals and other artifacts from the games’ history, as well as ads originally used to promote them.

