Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, March 27
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, March 27 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.
The Nintendo Direct will feature around 30 minutes of updates on upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch.
The showcase will not have any updates on the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo will reveal details on the Nintendo Switch 2 next week on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 PM GMT / 3:00 pm CEST during the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2.
Damn, that Switch 2 show on april 2nd must be packed.
I'm thinking so.
There are still some third-party Switch games to update and reveal, as well as some possible reveals of Switch exclusives by Nintendo.
I think they're going to be quiet about any potential cross-gen games, as that would need to be revealed during the Switch 2 Direct or later.
Yeah, and again technically any first-party (or third) games revealed tomorrow will all play on Switch 2 just fine, as Nintendo confirmed full backwards-compatibility last year. And I do believe Switch 2 will play those titles in a PS5-ish enhanced mode. For games with dynamic resolution scaling, like a 720-1080p window for docked mode, Switch 2 will run it flat out at 1080p throughout thanks to its huge increase in power. Or games that ran at say 45-60fps will run locked at 60fps on Switch 2. Some people are expecting DLSS upscaling to be available for all Switch 1 titles, but I don't think that will happen. DLSS still needs in-game integration from the developer, you can't just force it on with perfect results.
But I am also totally expecting at least one, if not more games, to get full Switch 2 releases as well with better textures/models/new control options/etc. And that one I am totally banking on is Metroid Prime 4.
GameCube library.
I would bet a GC library added to NSO would be exclusive to NX2 simply due to memory situation...
and to push NSO on next gen
and another reason to have NSO. i also believe switch 2 only on gamecube games
Hmm dream would be for Prime 2 and 3 to be released at the end of the Direct, get a full reveal on Prime 4 with release date this Spring, and have Wind Waker and Twilight Princess announced for Switch release soon as well.
Wow, this is an actual full on Direct! I was figuring it would be a Mini or Partner Direct.