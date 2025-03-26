Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, March 27 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, March 27 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct will feature around 30 minutes of updates on upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch.

The showcase will not have any updates on the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo will reveal details on the Nintendo Switch 2 next week on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 PM GMT / 3:00 pm CEST during the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2.

