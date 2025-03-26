Action RPG Edens Zero Launches July 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Konami announced the third-person action RPG based on Hiro Mashima manga and the anime series of the same name, Edens Zero, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on July 15.

Pre-orders of the Digital Deluxe Edition will give early access to the game starting on July 12.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:



Standard Edition ($59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 / ¥8,780)

A copy of the game.

Pre-order bonus content: Pino’s Attire “Hunter Attire” – Adds a quest offering Pino’s Hunter Attire, which boosts the number of items acquirable through harvesting/mining. Accessory “Elsie‘s Pirate Flag” – Adds a quest offering Elsie’s Pirate Flag. With this back accessory, you can act like you’re part of her crew! (Adds quests offering downloadable content items in Exploration Mode to the Guild Quests at Shooting Starlight.)



Deluxe Edition ($69.99 / £54.99 / €69.99 / ¥10,430)

A copy of the game.

Gaming Equipment Set (Male) / Cyber Equipment Set (Female) – Adds a quest offering equipment designed by Hiro Mashima. Clear rewards include: Gaming Headphones (x1) Gaming Suit (x1) Gaming Gloves (x1) Gaming Pants (x1) Gaming Shoes (x1) Cyber Headwear (x1) Cyber Suit (x1) Cyber Gloves (x1) Cyber Boots (x1)

Mashima. Clear rewards include: Lacrima Set – Add a quest offering Lacrima, equipment with mysterious powers. Clear rewards include: Lacrima of Life (Orb) (x1) Lacrima of Attack (Orb) (x1) Lacrima of Defense (Orb) (x1) Lacrima of Ability (Orb) (x1) Lacrima of Fatality (Orb) (x1)

Starter Item Pack – Add a quest offering advantageous consumable items and 10,000 glee. Clear rewards include: Energy Drink (x5) Ether Candy (x5) 10,000 Glee

Pre-order bonus content: 72-Hours Early Access – Begins 72 hours in advance of release date (July 12). Pino’s Attire “Hunter Attire” – Adds a quest offering Pino’s Hunter Attire, which boosts the number of items acquirable through harvesting/mining. Accessory “Elsie’s Pirate Flag”- Adds a quest offering Elsie’s Pirate Flag. With this back accessory, you can act like you’re part of her crew!



Read details on the game below:

This is a 3D action role-playing game based on the space fantasy comic / anime EDENS ZERO by Hiro Mashima, the creator of FAIRY TAIL and RAVE MASTER. It is centered on Shiki Granbell and his friends’ cosmos-spanning adventure. Hiro Mashima and Kodansha have had input throughout the game’s production!

Relive the Original Story With 3d Graphics That Look Just Like the Anime!

The game is brought to life with anime-style 3D graphics, replicating the beautiful characters and worlds of EDENS ZERO.

EDENS ZERO. The player can freely explore various planets and enjoy numerous cutscenes voiced by a stellar cast.

Re-experience the thrilling emotional rollercoaster of the original story!

Control Eight Popular Characters!

Control eight playable characters, including Shiki, Rebecca, Weisz, and Homura, and use their special Ether Gear abilities to win fierce battles against powerful foes!

Playable characters join your party as the story unfolds.

Each character has their own action style, including close-range melee, long-range shooting, weapon-based attacks, and offensive magic, so you can sub in the best character for the job in any situation and find the type of character you resonate with best!

Tons of Original Game Content Means There Are Hours Upon Hours of Gameplay!

Not only can you relive the original comic and anime, there are also loads of new story beats and quests exclusive to this game.

Challenge yourself to over 200 quests in a vast open world that brings to life the planet of Blue Garden, home to the Adventurers Guild that

Adventurers Guild that Shiki and his friends belong to, providing plenty to do for fans of the original comic and anime and completionists alike.

And there’s even a collaboration with a certain big title…?!

Countless Character Customization Options!

With over 700 pieces of equipment, you can customize both your characters’ stats and their appearance to your exact liking! Tinker with your favorite character until you get them looking and fighting just right for you!

You can also opt to only change appearances, so you can still get the character performance you want without foregoing your style preferences.

As you advance through the game, your collection of equipment will continue to grow.

In addition to stats and appearances, you can also unlock Ether Gear skills for each character, enhancing and diversifying the action itself!

Expand the Facilities on the EDENS ZERO (Which Serves as the Game’s Hub) as Well as Your Crew Through Scouting, and Much More!

On board your base of operations, the EDENS ZERO, you can buy and sell items, upgrade your equipment, cook dishes that serve as buff items, and more.

Many characters, including enemies you have fought throughout the game, can be recruited into your crew when certain conditions are met, gradually enhancing your ship’s abilities as you scout new allies.

You can also see lots of fun never-before-seen interactions between characters onboard the ship!

