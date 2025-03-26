Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delayed to October - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have once again delayed Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The game will now come out in October for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View an update video from the developers below:

"We would like to share an update on the development and release window of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2," said the developer.

"As Marco explained in the video, Bloodlines 2 will not be ready for release in the first half of 2025. Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room are committed to delivering this game, and we believe that ensuring great technical quality is more important than sticking to a specific date.

"The game is currently in a late development stage, and feedback from the community has been taken into account during this time. TCR is working hard on quality assurance to ensure it is stable and free of bugs that could disrupt the player experience. Bloodlines 2 will launch in October 2025 when the game meets the technical quality standards that you, our fans, rightfully expect and deserve. Please stay tuned for the game’s exact launch date."

