Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble Adds Pac-Man as DLC

Sega has released the Pac-Man DLC and update 2.20 for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

PAC-MAN 45th Anniversary Collaboration

Coinciding with the 45th anniversary of PAC-MAN, this collaboration will bring Bandai Namco Entertainment‘s legendary hero into the world of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble. As part of the addition, players will see in-game bananas transformed into PAC-MAN‘s iconic pellets, a bunch of bananas will turn into cherries, and the golden bananas will turn into power pellets!

Version 2.20 Update

A new 2.20 Update for the game is also live! This update adds a new stage, Floral Ring, for the Robot Smash battle mode, alongside additional adjustments and bug fixes, all at no added cost

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is available on the Nintendo Switch.

