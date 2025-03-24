Rumor: God of War Side-Story Project Set in Greece Coming Out This Year - News

There is a new rumor claiming PlayStation will be releasing a new God of War game later this year.

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb claims a God of War side-story project set in Greece is in development, rather than the previously rumored remaster collection of the Greek games.

"Everyone keeps asking about this, so I've tried to find out more: There's still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it's not a remaster collection. It's a new side-story project," claims Grubb.

He added, "I was never told about a Remaster collection, but I asked a source about the rumors (that I saw were focused on a collection) and they told me that nothing God of War would happen at the State of Play but something could show up at the anniversary."

OK. Everyone keeps asking about this, so I've tried to find out more: There's still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it's not a remaster collection. It's a new side-story project.



