Hungry Meem Launches June 19 for Switch and PC - News

/ 199 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publishers Drecom and Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced the colony simulation game, Hungry Meem, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 19.

View the opening movie below:

Read details on the game below:

One day you came across a picture book about Meems, hungry creatures that lives under the World Tree. But the ending of the story was very sad...

You can help the Meems by interacting with the picture book. Guide the Meems and bring the story to a happy ending!

Help the Meems!

Meems are charming but hungry creatures that live beneath the World Tree. One day, the Miraculous Pot that can cook any food deliciously was destroyed, and Meems are in danger of extinction!

Help the surviving Meems and rebuild the settlement of Meems into an ideal world!

About Meems

Creatures that loves to eat, sleep and play.

As they experience various activities, they learn new skills and change their appearance. The variety of Meems that can be created by coupling them together is endless. Find your favorite Meem!

Grow the World Tree

The World Tree grows as it is filled with the light of joy generated when Meems eat a special meal during a feast. As the World Tree grows, Meems will be able to venture further into new areas to explore!

Improve Meems' Life!

Various facilities such as the Meem House and the Love Nest, as well as other resource and farming facilities (and even purely cosmetic facilities) can be built for the Meems. Use the materials found during exploration to build a happy life for the Meems!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles