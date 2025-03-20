4 SNES Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo announced four Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online lineup.

The games are Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire, and Uncharted Waters: New Horizons.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Nobunaga’s Ambition

Be ruthless—your rivals will be!

Oda Nobunaga, the mighty leader who strove to unite war-torn Japan, has returned, with more strength, intellect and luck on his side than ever before. Now as Oda, it’s your turn to fight for control of Japan in this, the improved version of Koei’s popular Nintendo Entertainment System game, Nobunaga’s Ambition.

No one can be trusted in 16th century Japan—warlords hungry for power, ninja spies on terrorist missions, and rebellious peasants right in your own backyard will strike the first chance they get. But you’re pretty tough yours in a lean and mean fighting force, the latest in modern rifle and a cool head to deal win pressure.

After 100 years of chaos, the people of Japan are desperate for peace and order. Will you be the one to end the destruction?

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness

Introducing a new kind of troublemaker!

Lord Nobunaga is out to take control of Japan and along the way he plans on making lots of trouble for those around him.

As a young daimyo with your own ambitions, here’s your chance to plot strategies that will get you past Lord Nobunaga and the obstacles he has in store for you. In preparation, surround yourself with strong generals, strengthen your territories through new technologies and supply your armies with the latest in rifles.

And remember: don’t let your upcoming battle delay you in keeping your citizenry well fed, your warriors versed in tea ceremonies and your messengers prepared to make alliances with neighboring states. When the inevitable confrontation comes, Lord Nobunaga will use a variety of military tactics including; joint attacks, day and night battles, castle sieges and ninja infiltrations.

Stay on your toes and prepare for anything? When Lord Nobunaga’s in the picture, bad things tend to happen!

Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire

Prepare to be romanced!

It’s the Second Han Dynasty and China is on the verge of collapse. Infighting among the court families and the emergence of pow-erful warlords dominates the landscape. The struggle for power has brought an era known as the Three Kingdoms, complete with constant warfare among China’s most courageous and skillful heroes.

As a ruler during these difficult times, it’s up to you to unify a country torn apart by rebellion. Expand your kingdom by building a strong military or try outsmarting your rivals during negotiations. With exciting new weapons including automatic firing crossbows and catapults you can engage your opponents out in the open or from behind castle walls. But don’t forget, a ruler’s strength is also measured by the economic power of his kingdom and the happiness of its people!

Good luck in your quest to unite China!

Uncharted Waters: New Horizons

The ultimate role-playing adventure!

Imagine a time when mighty navies controlled the seven seas, ruthless pirates searched for hidden treasures and scholars argued that the Earth was round. Now, picture yourself as a young explorer on a mission that will carry you to the four comers of the globe.

Play the son of a Portuguese Duke out to discover the legendary land of Atlantis, a Spanish female navy lieutenant turned pirate, a British privateer commissioned by Henry VIII to destroy the Spanish fleet, an Italian adventurer in debt from his father or a Turkish orphan starting his own trading business.

Your adventure will take you to over 130 exotic destinations. Along the way, you will discover exotic monuments, long sought treasures and valuable merchandise to trade. As captain of your fleet, keep a careful eye on the horizon for pirates eager to steal your valued cargo or an enemy navy at war with the flag your ship flies. Once in port, remember to recruit mates, purchase new ships and gunnery, gather useful information and settle disputes with your enemies by challenging them to a duel.

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime!

