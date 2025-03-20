The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC Features and No Return Mode Update Details Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PC will launch alongside an update for the game's No Return mode that adds two new new playable characters and four new maps.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 3. It is currently available for the PlayStation 5.

Read details on the update to the No Return mode and the PC version below:

PC features detailed

The PC version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered brings with it all the improvements and new features added in the PlayStation 5 version released in 2024, such as the roguelike survival mode No Return, Guitar Free Play, and hours of developer commentary.

And in partnership with our friends at Nixxes Software and Iron Galaxy, Part II Remastered has been brought to PC with plenty of PC-centric quality-of-life features that further bring the snow-covered mountains of Jackson, Wyoming, and the rainswept streets of Seattle, Washington to beautiful life.

This version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered is optimized for PC with:

Nvidia DLSS 3 Super Resolution and Frame Generation support 1

AMD FSR 3.1 and AMD FSR 4 support with upscaling and frame generation 1

VSync and framerate cap options, including an uncapped framerate option 2

DirectStorage support, and more.

It has been developed with features designed specifically for PC, including:

Adjustable Texture Quality

LOD Distance Range

Volumetric Quality

Shadow Quality

Ambient Occlusion

Reflections Quality

and more

The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC will feature support for Ultrawide monitors3, so players will be able to take in the stunning vistas of Jackson and the harsh streets of Seattle with gameplay supported in 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide and even 48:9 resolutions with compatibility for triple-monitor setups.

And take in every chapter of Ellie and Abby’s journeys in stunning 4K resolution2 while playing either via various supported controllers as well as keyboard and mouse controls. And immerse yourself in the story with 3D audio surrounding you in every tense moment of action and each quiet scene of exploration.4

Keyboard and mouse control support includes a host of new control customization options, like full control remapping, primary and secondary bindings for keyboard and mouse control, an adaptive mode that allows players to combine keyboard and controller inputs, and more. Part II Remastered on PC will feature full gamepad support, while DualSense controllers are supported and feature full haptic feedback5.

As our team and partners have been hard at work on this version, we’ll also be introducing a host of bug fixes and various improvements to offer as smooth a play experience as possible.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC offers a wide range of graphics settings and presets, to ensure the best possible experience on hardware ranging from high-end PCs to handheld gaming devices. Below you’ll find an overview of recommended specifications for a variety of graphics presets.

New No Return content

Additionally, coming at launch for The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC will be a host of new content for our fan-favorite No Return mode. Two new characters are being introduced for the mode – The Last of Us Part I’s Bill and Marlene. Like with each No Return combatant, these characters offer their own unique playstyles, and should offer both new and returning fans an exciting new opportunity to test their mettle. Bill is a “Smuggler” playstyle who can access a custom pump shotgun from dead drops, and receives double rewards from drops as well. He’s stronger against melee attacks but can’t dodge. Marlene, meanwhile, features a “Risk Taker” playstyle that includes a Custom Assault Rifle, “All or Nothing” gambits, can reroute her No Return path once per run, and more.

Four new maps have also been added to No Return. Overlook, which is set high above the city of Seattle and features plenty of verticality, is the memorable site of a Seraphites encounter in the campaign. School is, during the campaign, the abandoned elementary school in which Ellie and Dina face off against the W.L.F. Streets is set in the overgrown Seattle neighborhood of Hillcrest, while Nest will be familiar to players who have played as Abby through an Infected-infested building. We’ve been so overjoyed about the reaction to this mode since Part II Remastered debuted on PS5 last year, and we hope these new maps further offer more variability and thrills as players tackle new runs.

Speaking of PlayStation 5 players, fear not – this new No Return content, as well as accompanying new Trophies and additional bug fixes – will be available day-and-date with the PC launch via a free downloadable 2.0.0 patch.6

PlayStation Network log-in bonuses

Last but not least, Part II Remastered on PC will support PlayStation overlay and PSN Trophies with an optional account for PlayStation Network log-in.

While not required, those on PC who do sign in with their account for PlayStation Network will also gain access to 50 in-game points to activate bonus features, as well as a new skin for Ellie featuring Jordan A. Mun’s jacket from our new game in development for PS5, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

PS5 players will also be able to unlock the Jordan’s jacket skin, as it will be included in the 2.0 patch and unlockable via in-game bonus points.

1Compatible PC and display device required.

2Compatible TV or display device required.

3Compatible PC and graphics card required.

43D audio via built-in TV speakers or analogue/USB stereo headphones. Setup required.

5Wired connection required to experience the full range of in-game DualSense controller features.

6Internet connection required.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

