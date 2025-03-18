Xbox Game Pass Adds Atomfall, Blizzard Arcade Collection, and More - News

Microsoft has announced five more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Atomfall, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, Train Sim World 5, and Octopath Traveler II.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! 33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play as a damned soul, and rebel against God’s final judgment. Dive straight into epic, 33-player co-op battles with instant “pick-up and raid” matchmaking. Cooperate with your allies to survive against hordes of monsters and massive, challenging bosses. Expand your arsenal and equip powerful new relics to permanently upgrade your soul.

Coming Soon

Octopath Traveler II (Series X|S) – March 19

Now with Game Pass Standard

In this critically acclaimed second title in the Octopath Traveler series, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era in the land of Solistia. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey in this role-playing adventure.

Train Sim World 5 (Console) – March 19

Now with Game Pass Standard

The rails are yours in Train Sim World 5! Take on new challenges and new roles as you master the tracks and trains of iconic cities across 3 new routes. Immerse yourself in the ultimate rail hobby and embark on your next journey.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

You’re shipwrecked on a lost mythical island. As backpacker Alex, you must befriend the forgotten gods of Greek mythology and restore their memories. Explore the dynamic island and its story sandbox to build new friendships, solve the mystery and save the gods.

Blizzard Arcade Collection (Console and PC) – March 25

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Experience a blast from Blizzard’s past! The Blizzard Arcade Collection brings five classic console games to modern platforms and new audiences, including Blackthorne, The Lost Vikings, The Lost Vikings 2, Rock N Roll Racing, and RPM Racing. Plus, visit the Blizzard Arcade Collection Museum to explore a trove of treasures from each game’s past, including concept art, music, behind-the-scenes interviews, and more.

Atomfall (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 27

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! A survival-action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England. Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies.

More Games Coming to Game Pass Core on March 26

Game Pass Core members can look forward to three more games coming to the library on March 26! Explore a land filled with lost legends in Tunic, experience the explosive finale to the award-winning Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight, and collect, train and battle monsters in Monster Sanctuary.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

More March Perks are here! Check the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on Windows PC to find new in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership.



EA Sports WRC: Livery & Content Pack – Available now

Show off in your dream car on new roads with the EA Sports WRC EA Play Livery & Location Content Pack, available with your EA Play membership

War Robots: Frontiers: Lancelot Rising – Available now

Go beyond your limits with new battle supplies with the Lancelot Rising. Unlock Lancelot (War Robot) for your Hangar with 4 Punisher Weapons, Counterattack and Speedboost Abilities, Ruin (Common Pilot), 3 days of Premium, a “Play Hard” Sticker, and the exclusive Mean & Green Wrap.

Apex Legends: Gold Voidwalker Injector Weapon Charm – Available now

Flex your style with the Apex Legends Gold Voidwalker Injector Weapon Charm, available with your EA Play membership

Leaving March 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so this is your call to jump back in! Game Pass members can also save up to 20% on their purchase to keep these games in their library.

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yakuza Like a Dragon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go to Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

