Retro-Inspired Fighting Game Pocket Bravery Launches April 10 for All Major Consoles - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher PQube and developer Statera Studios announced the retro-inspired fighting game, Pocket Bravery, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 10.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2023.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by legendary fighting franchises, Pocket Bravery packs a punch with its fast-paced combat, unique elemental system, and crisp pixel-art visuals that capture the golden era of arcade brawlers. Whether you’re a seasoned fighter or just stepping onto the stage for the first time, this is your chance to rise through the ranks and claim victory!

Fists, fury, and fire—unleash your inner warrior!

Elemental-Based Combat System

Channel the power of fire, ice, electricity, and more to unleash devastating special attacks that change the flow of battle. Mastering elemental affinities is the key to outplaying your opponents!

Diverse Roster of Fighters

Choose from a lineup of bold and charismatic warriors, each with their own unique fighting style, special moves, and personality. Find your main and climb the ranks!

Classic Fighting Game DNA with a Modern Twist

Inspired by 90s arcade greats, Pocket Bravery delivers precise, high-speed gameplay with mechanics designed for both casual fighters and competitive pros. Easy to pick up, tough to master!

Rollback Netcode for Smooth Online Battles

Take the fight worldwide with lag-free online matchmaking powered by rollback netcode. Whether it’s a friendly match or a ranked showdown, every frame counts!

Pixel-Perfect Art and Dynamic Stages

Stunning hand-crafted pixel art brings the fighters and backgrounds to life, with vibrant animations and interactive stages that make every battle feel like a spectacle!

Get ready to parry, punish, and power-up with a diverse roster of fighters, deep mechanics for high-level play, and rollback netcode for seamless online battles. The true test of skill begins on April 10—will you stand victorious or get KO’d trying?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

