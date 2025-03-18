Award-Winning Composer Walter Mair to Compose Lords of the Fallen 2 - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks announced award-winning composer Walter Mair will be composing the dark fantasy RPG, Lords of the Fallen 2.

Mair previously composed the scores for 2021's Till Death, 2022's Apple+ series Liaison, 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Lords of the Fallen 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.

Read a profile on Walter Mair below:

Walter Mair is known for his captivating scores ranging from epic orchestrations recorded with 80-piece choirs to intimate, small ensemble and hybrid electronic pieces that have graced a diverse mix of feature films, documentaries, television dramas, narrative-driven interactive entertainment and video games.

In 2023, Walter composed the score for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which after being nominated for a BAFTA and an Ivor Novello Award is now up for 7 awards at this year’s GANG (Game Audio Network Guild) Awards at San Francisco’s Game Developers Conference. Nominated categories include Audio of the Year, Best Cinematic & Cutscene Audio, and Sound Design of the Year.

In 2022, he scored the Apple+ series Liaison, starring Ewa Green and Vincent Cassel, directed by Stephen Hopkins and the action thriller The Bricklayer, starring Aaron Eckhard and Nina Dobrev, and directed by Renny Harlin. The thriller Infinite starring Asa Butterfield, Tanya Reynolds and Robert Sheehan premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Walter scored the 2021 survival thriller Till Death, directed by S.K. Dale and starring Megan Fox, as well as the psychological horror film The Unfamiliar, which won the 2021 Telly Award for Best Original Music and an Award for Best Music Score at the 2020 NOLAHFF, and was described by the press as “the Babadook meets Pet Sematary.” Other recent projects include the coming-of-age drama Iceland is Best and the action-thriller Knuckledust, directed by James Kermack and starring Moe Dunford (Vikings), which won the 2021 Telly Award for Best Original Music.

In 2020, he also received two Telly awards for “Best Original Music” for his scores to the BAFTA “EE Mobile Game of the Year” Call of Duty: Mobile as well as his score to the Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive which won the Telly Award for Best Original Music, a 2021 BAFTA Award for Best Sound, and topped the Netflix charts globally. Other credits include Oliver Hirschbiegel’s International cold war mini-series for Netflix and ZDF, The Same Sky, which premiered at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival, and Ryan Gosling’s directorial debut Lost River starring Saorise Ronan, Matt Smith, Christina Hendricks, and Eva Mendes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles