Star Wars: Hunters is Shutting Down in October - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Zynga announced the free-to-play arena shooter, Star Wars: Hunters, is shutting down on October 1.

Season 5 has been extended by three weeks and the final content update for the game will also release on April 15.

Read a message from Zynga below:

Dear Hunters,

Thank you for your incredible support and for being part of the world of Vespaara. After careful consideration, we want to let you know that the final content update for Star Wars: Hunters on all platforms will be on April 15. The game will remain playable until October 1, 2025, when the game’s online servers will be shut down.

We understand this news may be disappointing and want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. Your passion and dedication to the game and its community have meant the world to us, and we are committed to providing visibility and updates throughout the transition process.

Please find below a few important dates regarding this announcement.

March 25, 2025 – Season 5 will be extended by three weeks. We will re-run events and shop bundles from the Season, and the Ranked Season will also be extended, giving players more time to hit Kyber 1 rank.

April 15, 2025 – Final content update will be released for free and in-game purchases will be disabled across all platforms. New Support Hunter, Tuya, will join the battle as part of the final update. Tuya will be available and playable for all users immediately at no cost, along with a slate of additional in-game content. We will continue to run a final Ranked Mode leaderboard for players to compete in and run all battlefields and game modes in rotation.

October 1, 2025 – Online servers will officially shut down, and Star Wars: Hunters will no longer be playable beyond this point.

Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and for the time you’ve spent playing Star Wars: Hunters.

Star Wars: Hunters released for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android in June 2024, and PC via Steam in Early Access in January 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

