Silent Hill f Gets Reveal Trailer, Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Konami and developer NeoBards Entertainment announced Silent Hill f is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In 1960s Japan, Shimizu Hinako’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare.

As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.

Immerse yourself into Hinako’s world imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07, with entrancing music, including pieces by Akira Yamaoka, and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices. Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror, or succumb to the madness that lies ahead?

Discover a new chapter in the Silent Hill series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting.

Story

In 1960s Japan, teenager Shimizu Hinako lives in the small, remote town of Ebisugaoka, nestled in a mountain pass. An average teen, she passes the time with nothing particularly special about her life.

Until, that is, a deep fog descends on Ebisugaoka, and everything Hinako knows crumbles as she finds her once-familiar home infested with spreading danger, the town empty except for the horrors teeming in the fog.

Now, as she navigates the twisting paths of Ebisugaoka, Hinako must solve puzzles and fight for her life in her struggle to survive.

Her struggle to reach the inevitable decision that must be made. And her struggle to put an end to that which must be slain.

Will she choose to embrace elegance and beauty? Or will her path lead her to madness and horror…

A story of impossible decisions, of the beauty in terror, and terror from beauty.

