Split Fiction Sales Top 2 Million Units in 1 Week

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight announced Split Fiction has sold over two million units in its first weeks.

This figure is up from one million units sold in two days.

"Split Fiction has sold 2 MILLION copies in 1 WEEK!!" said developer Hazelight. "Holy crap, we’re blown away! Simply amazing…Thank you to all of our new and old fans - we love how excited you are for our game!"

Split Fiction released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 6.

